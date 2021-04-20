Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Up to $6.48

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.48, but opened at $6.73. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 16,481 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on CBD. Bank of America lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.68%. Analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 21,643 shares during the period.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

