Comparing Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) and New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) and New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Investment and New Mountain Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment $61.92 million 7.59 -$7.23 million $0.90 15.72 New Mountain Finance $276.51 million 4.54 $112.56 million $1.27 10.21

New Mountain Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Investment. New Mountain Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gladstone Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Investment and New Mountain Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment -34.86% 5.53% 3.52% New Mountain Finance 4.94% 10.30% 3.93%

Dividends

Gladstone Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. New Mountain Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Gladstone Investment pays out 93.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New Mountain Finance pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gladstone Investment and New Mountain Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A New Mountain Finance 0 2 2 0 2.50

New Mountain Finance has a consensus price target of $11.17, suggesting a potential downside of 13.87%. Given New Mountain Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Mountain Finance is more favorable than Gladstone Investment.

Risk & Volatility

Gladstone Investment has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Mountain Finance has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Gladstone Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Gladstone Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New Mountain Finance beats Gladstone Investment on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. It typically invests between $10 million and $50 million. Within middle market it seeks to invest in companies having EBITDA between $20 million and $200 million. It prefers to invest in equity interests, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, or options received in connection with its debt investments and directly in the equity of private companies. The fund makes investments through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. It invests primarily in debt securities that are rated below investment grade and have contractual unlevered returns of 10% to 15%. The firm may also invest in distressed debt and related opportunities and prefers to invest in targets having private equity sponsorship. It seeks to hold its investments between five years and ten years. The fund prefer to have majority stake in companies.

