Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.49. Compass Diversified reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.45 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CODI. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 1.77. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 83.24%.

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 2,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $55,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 4,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $458,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,685 shares of company stock worth $1,219,324. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Compass Diversified by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,808,000 after acquiring an additional 115,527 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after acquiring an additional 97,537 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 618.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 75,106 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 56,395 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 43,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

