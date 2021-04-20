Compass Ion Advisors LLC Purchases 244 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

VB opened at $219.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $118.75 and a twelve month high of $223.62.

