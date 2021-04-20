Compass Ion Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.5% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

NYSE JNJ opened at $162.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.83 and a 200 day moving average of $155.30. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

