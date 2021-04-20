Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 255 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. United Bank grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 40.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $272.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $147.37 and a 52-week high of $276.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

