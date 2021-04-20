Compass Ion Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 75,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 97,444.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 33,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

