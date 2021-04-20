Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the March 15th total of 4,650,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 218,771 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 263,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 113,446 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 25,667 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 917,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 162,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.74. 44,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $274.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. Analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.65.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

