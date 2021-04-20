Congress Park Capital LLC Cuts Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,502,000 after buying an additional 272,627 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,730,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,698,000 after acquiring an additional 144,902 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 939,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,147 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth $44,634,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENS traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.23. 1,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. EnerSys has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.70.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on ENS. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

