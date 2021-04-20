Congress Park Capital LLC Has $272,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 123.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,784,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

Shares of NVDA traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $615.00. 54,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,630,615. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $541.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $540.88. The stock has a market cap of $382.77 billion, a PE ratio of 100.57, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $267.11 and a 52-week high of $648.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

