Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 4,550 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Congress Park Capital LLC reduced its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,099,000 after buying an additional 93,535 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Plug Power by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 95,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 578.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 284,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 242,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLUG. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.03. The company had a trading volume of 338,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,499,438. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

