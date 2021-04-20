Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 83 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 4.2% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,038 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after acquiring an additional 561,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after purchasing an additional 383,509 shares during the period. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $318,501,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI stock traded down $9.45 on Tuesday, hitting $1,561.54. 648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,818.07 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $553.61 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,514.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1,562.39.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bradesco Corretora lowered MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,724.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

