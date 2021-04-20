Congress Park Capital LLC Takes $2.23 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,761 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000. Oracle comprises approximately 1.2% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Oracle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 37,640 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.15. 104,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,814,075. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.04.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

