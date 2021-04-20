Consolidated Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.66 Million Investment in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,661,000. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF makes up about 2.8% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $149.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,047. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $58.37 and a 52-week high of $191.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.