Corning (GLW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corning (NYSE:GLW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Corning has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.40-0.44 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.40-$0.44 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Corning to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corning stock opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 230.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,712,491. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

