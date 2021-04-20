Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given New $53.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.76.

CTVA opened at $47.52 on Monday. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

