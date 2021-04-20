Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Upgraded by Loop Capital to Buy

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Loop Capital currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CTVA. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.76.

NYSE CTVA opened at $47.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth $3,750,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

