Cortex (CTXC) Market Cap Tops $97.04 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Cortex has a market capitalization of $97.04 million and approximately $10.12 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00067724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00091161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.80 or 0.00645467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00045397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Cortex Profile

CTXC is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.