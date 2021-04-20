Country Trust Bank Boosts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,937,000 after purchasing an additional 950,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Target by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.24.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target stock opened at $208.65 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $100.50 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

