Country Trust Bank Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Country Trust Bank cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $380.72 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $392.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.46.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

