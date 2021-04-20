Country Trust Bank Has $175,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Country Trust Bank lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $178.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.23. The stock has a market cap of $154.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $181.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.32.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

