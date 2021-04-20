Country Trust Bank Raises Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 128.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $711,314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,435,000 after acquiring an additional 223,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 213,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,020,000 after purchasing an additional 204,018 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $223.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.66 and a twelve month high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.76.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

