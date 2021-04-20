Country Trust Bank Sells 65,889 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Country Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 65,889 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.1% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $66,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 221.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 150,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.1% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $225.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.15 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

