Courier Capital LLC Has $47.11 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,781 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.8% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.77.

AAPL opened at $134.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.36 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.78.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

