COVA (COVA) Market Cap Reaches $2.02 Million

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, COVA has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $175,702.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00067841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00092604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $369.51 or 0.00652994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

About COVA

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

