Cowen Increases J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $167.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.52.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

JBHT opened at $166.93 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $95.30 and a twelve month high of $178.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $992,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.