CRA Financial Services LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 813 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 867,636 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after acquiring an additional 897,259 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,107,081,000 after acquiring an additional 73,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $714,903,000 after acquiring an additional 281,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,504,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $270.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $147.37 and a 12 month high of $276.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

