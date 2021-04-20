CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 585 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 21.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $19,849,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Moderna by 2,309.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Brookline Capital Management raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $161.91 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $1,120,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,484,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,430,914.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $591,790.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,453,182.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,697,166 shares of company stock valued at $829,915,277 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

