Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.24 Million Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUB. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 36,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 194,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$107.99 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,167. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.91. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.05 and a 1-year high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

