Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.48 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH traded down $5.01 on Tuesday, hitting $264.92. The company had a trading volume of 79,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,366. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $147.67 and a 1-year high of $272.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.36.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.