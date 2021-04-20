Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $10.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,990 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 1.18% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $10,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Equity Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,288,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,425,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,745,000 after buying an additional 515,854 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 15,118.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 284,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after buying an additional 282,405 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,726,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after acquiring an additional 27,897 shares in the last quarter.

IWL traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $98.85. 2,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,225. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.00 and its 200-day moving average is $89.80. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $100.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

