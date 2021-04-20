Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.67. The company had a trading volume of 464,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,605. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $250.00 and a 1-year high of $384.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

