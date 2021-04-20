Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 234,417 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 78.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,417 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $971,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,903,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.73 during trading on Tuesday. 2,735,429 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78.

