Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 5,471 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 3,333,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,720,000 after purchasing an additional 726,760 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,129,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,302,000 after acquiring an additional 50,222 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after acquiring an additional 56,933 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,645,000 after purchasing an additional 33,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 366,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,283 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $52.86. 574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,541. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.84. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $55.41.

