Credit Suisse Group (CS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Credit Suisse Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0542 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

CS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

