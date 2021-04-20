Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 88,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,636,947 shares.The stock last traded at $10.39 and had previously closed at $10.70.

CS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0542 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CS. State Street Corp increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 432.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 167,675 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 47,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 59.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 404,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 151,411 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

