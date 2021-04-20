Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Motco raised its position in UGI by 10,622.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI stock opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UGI. Bank of America began coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.