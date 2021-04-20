Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.38.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed acquired 50,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,614,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,699,451. Also, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 90,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,457,319 shares in the company, valued at C$932,684.16. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,350 and sold 131,829 shares valued at $145,912.

CR traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.95. 535,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,717. The company has a market cap of C$143.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.03, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.71.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$42.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

