Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
Cricut stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. Cricut has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $24.40.
About Cricut
