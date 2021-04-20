Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Barclays began coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Cricut stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. Cricut has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $24.40.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Analyst Recommendations for Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit