Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Cricut stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. Cricut has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $24.40.

Get Cricut alerts:

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.