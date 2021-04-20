Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Up to $23.34

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.34, but opened at $23.90. Cricut shares last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 10,841 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRCT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cricut currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

