CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.94.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $115.04 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $46.84 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

