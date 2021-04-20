Critical Contrast: Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) & 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) and 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Constitution Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Citizens Community Bancorp and 1st Constitution Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

1st Constitution Bancorp has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.12%. Given 1st Constitution Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 1st Constitution Bancorp is more favorable than Citizens Community Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.8% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. 1st Constitution Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 1st Constitution Bancorp pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and 1st Constitution Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. 1st Constitution Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and 1st Constitution Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp 15.10% 7.69% 0.75% 1st Constitution Bancorp 19.11% 9.18% 0.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and 1st Constitution Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp $75.40 million 2.13 $9.46 million $0.96 15.36 1st Constitution Bancorp $68.33 million 2.89 $13.63 million $1.68 11.46

1st Constitution Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Citizens Community Bancorp. 1st Constitution Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

1st Constitution Bancorp beats Citizens Community Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, agricultural operating, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit. In addition, the company provides a portfolio of investments, such as mortgage-backed, corporate asset-backed, U.S. Government sponsored agency, corporate debt, and trust preferred securities. It operates through a network of 25 branch locations in Wisconsin and Minnesota. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; commercial real estate loans; and commercial construction financing to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties. In addition, the company offers residential first mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; reverse mortgages; second mortgage home improvement loans; home equity lines of credit; and non-residential consumer loans for automobiles, recreation vehicles, and boats, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans, and deposit account secured loans, as well as online and mobile banking services. It serves corporations, individuals, partnerships, and other community organizations, as well as small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. As of February 2, 2021, the company operated 25 banking offices in Asbury Park, Cranbury, Fair Haven, Fort Lee, Freehold, Hamilton, Hightstown, Hillsborough, Hopewell, Jackson, Jamesburg, Lawrenceville, Little Silver, Long Branch, Manahawkin, Neptune City, Perth Amboy, Plainsboro, Princeton, Rocky Hill, Rumson, Shrewsbury and Toms River, and New Jersey. 1st Constitution Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

