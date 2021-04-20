Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $9.31 Million Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Open Text worth $9,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $50.21.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $855.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.2008 dividend. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Open Text’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OTEX shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Open Text currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.44.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

