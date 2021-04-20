Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $168.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The firm has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

