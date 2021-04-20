Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,175 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,657 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Walmart by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $139.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $393.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,031,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.11.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

