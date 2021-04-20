Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes $6.96 Million Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 760,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronav by 1,602.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 146,694 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the third quarter worth $290,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Euronav by 235.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the third quarter worth $3,039,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 1,339.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 46,878 shares during the last quarter. 26.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav stock opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. Euronav NV has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Euronav’s payout ratio is 14.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EURN. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. ING Group lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Euronav in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.