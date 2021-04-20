Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Shares of CRKN opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.46. Crown ElectroKinetics has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Crown ElectroKinetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.