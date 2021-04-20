Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

CCK traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.02. 77,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,935. Crown has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $110.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Crown alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.