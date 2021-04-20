CryptoSoul Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $468,012.59 and $1,865.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00047769 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00305209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008972 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00023109 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009994 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 287,844,484 coins and its circulating supply is 281,751,123 coins. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.