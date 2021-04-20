CSI Compressco LP Announces Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

CSI Compressco has decreased its dividend by 95.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CSI Compressco has a dividend payout ratio of -3.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CSI Compressco to earn ($1.06) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -3.8%.

Shares of CSI Compressco stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 18,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.08. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.88 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 134.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that CSI Compressco will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

